Daemen College to open robotic-assisted rehabilitation center in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daemen College announced Tuesday that it will be opening a new state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility next spring to help those with mobility challenges.

It's called the Todd & Leslie Shatkin Institute for Mobility Innovation & Technology (IMIT), and according to Daemen College, it will be the "most comprehensive advanced rehab facility of its kind in the region."

The rehab center will feature robotic devices and assistive technology — which is currently unavailable in Western New York — to help treat mobility diseases and help patients recover from injuries and illnesses.

IMIT aims to help patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, concussion, spinal cord injury, as well as helping treat patients with multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. Daemen College says the new technology will not only help restore a patient's motion, but also help restore functioning.

“IMIT will be a game changer for many,” said Dr. Michael Brogan, dean and senior vice president for academic affairs at Daemen. “By using advanced technologies to improve mobility, balance and performance, IMIT will help people of all ages and abilities achieve optimal outcomes—and become a rehabilitation and training destination in the region.”

According to the college, more than $1.565 million has been raised for the new facility, which is currently scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.