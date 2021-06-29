Daemen College partners with Todd Shatkin on new exoskeletal center

The concept is to use robotic-assisted gait training and assistive technology to transform rehabilitation services.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Daemen College will open a specialty exoskeletal therapy center next summer thanks to a partnership – and a major gift – from Dr. Todd Shatkin.

The Todd and Leslie Shatkin Institute for Mobility Innovation & Technology will be developed in 4,000 square feet at 2525 Kensington Ave. in Amherst, where Shatkin has leased 15,000 square feet inside the Phillips Brothers Supply Inc. facility.

The concept is to use robotic-assisted gait training and assistive technology to transform rehabilitation services for people affected by spinal cord injury and neurological, pediatric and orthopedic conditions like cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease or traumatic brain injury.