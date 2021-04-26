Cuomo on sex harassment claims: 'I didn't do anything wrong'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed Monday he "didn't do anything wrong" in his first open press event since women began accusing him of sexual harassment late last year.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed Monday he "didn't do anything wrong" in his first open press event since women began accusing him of sexual harassment late last year.

Speaking to journalists in Syracuse, Cuomo flatly denied all the allegations against him when a reporter asked if the governor "did the things" he was accused of, including groping one female aide.