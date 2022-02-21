Crews were out Monday taking care of potholes in Buffalo

Mayor Byron Brown's office said crews took advantage of the warmer weather to have a 'pothole blitz' in various parts of the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has heard from many Western New Yorkers in recent weeks about some trouble areas for potholes.

On Monday, the City of Buffalo spent the day patching up some of those roads.

And one of the worst roads when it comes to recent potholes was on Allen Street, which the city says was taken care of Monday morning.

"The section that you likely saw was between Delaware and Elmwood, which is part of the construction project, the Allen Street streetscape. There was a trench that had temporary restoration where a lot of potholes formed. The contractor addressed that first thing this morning. The contractor is responsible for continuing to maintain that roadway during the construction, and we're going to make sure that they do that, " said Michael Finn, the Commissioner of Buffalo Public Works Dept.

The city said it always tries to keep up with potholes throughout the year but you can help them out by calling 311 if you notice any problem areas.