Red Cross assisting residents displaced by fire in Wheatfield

The fire was contained to an apartment on the second floor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fire at a Wheatfield apartment on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

A fire was confirmed on the second floor of the Wheatfield Towers apartment building. A deputy confirmed the fire in apartment 210 and called for additional units to respond.

All residents were evacuated.

The fire was contained to the single unit because of the sprinkler system in the apartment complex.

The American Red Cross came to help with displaced residents.