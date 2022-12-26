x
20 displaced after home catches fire and impacts other homes

A roof collapsed in the blaze causing nearly $225,000 including in damages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, a house fire in Buffalo spread to three nearby homes on Lonsdale Road and left 20 people in need of help. 

A spokesperson for Buffalo Police said fire officials tell us it happened around 8:30 this morning.

According to the news release, a roof collapsed in the blaze causing nearly $225,000 including in damages. Also, the exposure damage to the other homes totaled almost $400,000.

The red cross is currently helping all of those left homeless, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

   

