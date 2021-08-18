Convictions vacated for 2 members of 'Buffalo 5'

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the convictions were vacated and both John Walker and Darryl Boyd will be granted a new trail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men who were convicted of murder 45 years ago say their charges are being dismissed.

John Walker and Darryl Boyd are two of the Buffalo 5 who have been fighting to have their convictions overturned. The pair say they were falsely accused, wrongly arrested, indicted, convicted, incarcerated and subjected to parole conditions.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the convictions were vacated and both Walker and Boyd will be granted a new trail. The DA's office points out the ruling is not the same as being exonerated.