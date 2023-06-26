Construction begins at new Buffalo Blueway Site

Construction has begun at Erie County’s Thomas F. Higgins Riverfront Park to enhance access to the water.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction has begun at a new Buffalo Blueways park.

The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper announced that construction has begun at Thomas F. Higgins Riverfront Park adjacent to the Bailey Avenue bridge to enhance public access to Buffalo's waterways.

The project will help the public have access to fishing and recreational amenities. It is scheduled to be completed before the end of the summer.

“Thanks to our partners at Empire State Development and Erie County, our vision and implementation of the Buffalo Blueway continues to progress. This Higgins Park access project will complement the successful openings of the Ohio Street and Red Jacket Park sites last year,” said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka in a released statement.

“For the first three decades of our existence, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper worked tirelessly to lead the cleanup partnership efforts that resulted in a once-dead Buffalo River becoming a thriving, vibrant ecosystem that is now being activated with recreational activity from locals and tourists alike. Supporting the growth of the region’s sustainable blue economy continues to be a goal of our ongoing environmental restoration work, and by offering universal access to our waterways through the Blueway system, these kinds of projects will continue to accelerate economic activity for our entire waterfront.”

The enhancements will included a paddle board launch spot, educational signs, benches, an at-grade culvert to connect the Buffalo River, and ledge rock to stabilize the shoreline.

“Increasing public access to our waterfront is always something to be pursued and is something that park goers and nature enthusiasts increasingly desire. We are blessed in Erie County with a rich and diverse natural environment that includes copious freshwater assets to be explored, navigated and appreciated,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

“This investment to Higgins Park adds another opportunity for individuals and families to enjoy our waterfront. I thank our partners for their work in in this project, so that all Western New Yorkers can benefit from it this summer.”

The construction project has been funded with a grant from Empire State Development.

"The Parks Department is grateful and appreciative of great community partners like Waterkeeper, " said Commissioner of Parks Troy P. Schinzel.