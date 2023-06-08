BPS Announced Friday Cancelation for activities

School officials recommend that children with respiratory issues, such as asthma, limit their time outdoors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools announced Thursday that it will be canceling outdoor activities again for Friday.

The district said the decision is a continued precaution, and the activities will include recess, outdoor field trips, outdoor athletics practices, and other outdoor events. BPS will continue to monitor all information and recommendations and adjust if appropriate.

An Air Quality Alert continues for all of Western New York due to wildfires near Montreal, Canada.