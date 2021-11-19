Congressman Higgins wants broadband funds deployed to NYS

$65 billion has been put aside in the infrastructure bill to bridge the broadband gap across the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY) is calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to expedite the rollout of funding for broadband projects, now that the bipartisan infrastructure bill has been passed.

Higgins sent a letter to the FCC citing 2 On Your Side's reporting, and new broadband maps released over the summer that show great disparities in Western New York over who has access and who can or can't afford access.

"The American Rescue Plan provides money, lots of money for state and local governments to expand broadband. The bipartisan infrastructure law builds on that after effort by making $65 billion investment in broadband. I urge the federal government and local governments in Western New York to move quickly and effectively to ensure everyone can realize their full potential with access to quality high speed broadband," said Higgins.