City of Tonawanda hopes to spark downtown development with $45M project

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis looks across the Erie Canal and sees how North Tonawanda's Webster Street has evolved into a development hotspot with restaurants and businesses.
Davis wants that in his downtown and anticipates that two developments in the city's Gastown District may spur similar projects.
The development team of Carubba & Co. of Buffalo and DiMarco Group Inc. of Rochester have proposed two buildings with a total of 60 apartments at 13 Young St. and 20 Fillmore Ave. The $45 million project is in Tonawanda's downtown.