City of Tonawanda hopes to spark downtown development with $45M project

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis looks across the Erie Canal and sees how North Tonawanda's Webster Street has evolved into a development hotspot with restaurants and businesses.

Davis wants that in his downtown and anticipates that two developments in the city's Gastown District may spur similar projects.