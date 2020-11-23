Visibility is driving Audi Buffalo's move to a new home

Towne acquired Schmitt's Audi Volkswagen dealership in 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Space and visibility are the two main reasons why the only regional Audi dealership is moving, said Frank Downing Jr., Towne Automotive Group president and CEO.

Audi Buffalo will move off Genesee Street in Bowmansville to the $20 million 6501 Transit Road showroom in January. Construction started in late 2019 but was delayed for two months because of the pandemic. Towne acquired Schmitt's Audi Volkswagen dealership in 2018.