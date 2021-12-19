City of Tonawanda councilman dies of COVID

Councilman Thomas Newman, 53, died after a short battle with COVID-19.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Thomas Newman was fresh off an election night victory when a few weeks later he became ill. The City of Tonawanda councilman died of complications related to COVID-19.

Newman represented the First Ward in the City of Tonawanda.

Council president Jenna Koch said "he knew the First Ward like the back of his hand, and he knew what the residents' passions were, and he fought very hard for the residents of the First Ward."

Not long after his re-election in November, Newman, his wife, and others in the household tested positive for COVID. The councilman and his wife were hospitalized; she eventually went home, but Thomas ended up in ICU.

Koch said he was the sole provider of his family, and he was very determined to get better."

Newman died last Friday at the age of 53.

"It's unimaginable what that family has gone through even six days to Christmas," Koch said.

The First Ward councilman was also the City of Tonawanda Republican Party chairman, and he was volunteer firefighter.

"Our political affiliations didn't matter with each other, he and I just developed this great friendship and very cordial working relationship," Koch said.

"It's really rocked so many worlds and the City of Tonawanda is a little darker without him in it."

At Tuesday's Common Council meeting, the last of the year, Newman will be honored. His council chair will have a black cloak placed on it, and flowers will be placed on his desk.

Koch said "his legacy will absolutely live on."