Buffalo City Mission announces $500,000 commitment from KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation

The City Mission is expected to open the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise in March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Mission announced Wednesday a $500,000 commitment from KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation.

The funds will be used to support the City Mission's $15 million campaign for their new community center.

“The City Mission is thrilled to have the support of KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. “Their generous gift further empowers our organization to serve the poor and homeless throughout Western New York.”

“KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, works to support programs and organizations that address poverty in our community and the needs of the most vulnerable by helping to provide the resources necessary for the disadvantaged and those on the verge of homelessness,” said Elizabeth Gurney, executive director of the KeyBank and First Niagara Foundations.

“The Buffalo City Mission is providing shelter, food, daycare, after school and summer care, medical care as well as continuing education for thousands of homeless men, women and children and veterans. And now, through the new Alfiero Center of Hope and Promise, innovative and comprehensive recovery programs will be offered to help put individuals on the path to self-sufficiency and inspire lasting change.”