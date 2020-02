BUFFALO, N.Y. — A child was struck by a vehicle around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at Fillmore and Kensington avenues.

Buffalo Police say the child, believed to be 2-years-old, was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and was treated for injuries that were non life-threatening.

