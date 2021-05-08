Number of chickens die in coop fire in Town of Cambria

The coop was built alongside the exterior of an unattached garage, which did not sustain any major damage. No other injuries were reported.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A number of chickens died in a fire Thursday evening in the Town of Cambria, but no other injuries were reported.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call reported a chicken coop fire at 6:22 p.m. Thursday on the 5000 block of Upper Mountain Road. The coop was built alongside the exterior of an unattached garage.

Members of the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company and South Lockport Fire Company extinguished the fire, but the coop was a complete loss. The garage did not sustain any major damage.