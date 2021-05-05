Trapped soldier rescued at Town of Tonawanda Army reserve station

The soldier was sealed inside a weapons vault for 40 minutes Wednesday before the firefighters got through a cinderblock wall and a cage to get to her.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Firefighters in the Town of Tonawanda had to break into a weapons vault at the Army reserve station there because a soldier got sealed inside and could have run out of oxygen.

That soldier was in there 40 minutes Wednesday afternoon before the firefighters got through a cinderblock wall and a cage to get to her. Apparently this isn't the first time that's happened.

"I guess one of the guys who was here earlier said we were here about 15 years ago for the exact same thing. You could see the mark in the wall where we went through last time," according to Steven Dabney, chief of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company.