Cheektowaga's overnight parking ban to be lifted Monday

If there's a significant snow event, residents are asked to move cars from the streets.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's a sign of spring in Western New York — another overnight parking ban is being lifted Monday.

In a news release sent Friday morning, Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced that the winter parking rule will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on March 20. That means you can park on the streets overnight once again.

If there's a significant snow after after the ban is lifted, residents are asked to use common sense and remove their vehicles from the street to allow plows to clear the snow.