Cheektowaga's overnight parking ban to be lifted Monday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's a sign of spring in Western New York — another overnight parking ban is being lifted Monday.
In a news release sent Friday morning, Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced that the winter parking rule will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on March 20. That means you can park on the streets overnight once again.
If there's a significant snow after after the ban is lifted, residents are asked to use common sense and remove their vehicles from the street to allow plows to clear the snow.
On Thursday, the Town of Tonawanda lifted their overnight winter parking early and the Village of Kenmore's overnight parking ban expired on March 15.