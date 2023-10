The town board authorized a settlement Tuesday night in the case it brought to stop hotels from accepting new asylum seekers.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There's an update on the court battle between the Town of Cheektowaga and hotels housing migrants seeking asylum.

The town board authorized a settlement Tuesday night in the case it brought to stop hotels from accepting new asylum seekers.

Details of the settlement will be made public later Wednesday afternoon during a virtual court conference.