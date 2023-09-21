Meeting on asylum seekers in Erie County shows limited government cost, early resettlement challenges

Erie County lawmakers held an informational meeting on Thursday, seeking answers about the handling and cost of asylum seekers in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County lawmakers held an informational meeting Thursday seeking answers about the handling and cost of asylum seekers in Western New York.

The meeting was requested by the Republican caucus whose members have expressed concern about the costs associated with caring for these individuals falling on county government.

Representatives from the Erie County Department of Social Services, the budget and management office, the health department, the Sheriff's Office, and resettlement agencies were peppered with questions about everything from payment for food, housing, security, healthcare, and education.

Jericho Road Chief Program Director Anna Mongo informed legislators that New York City continues to foot the bill for feeding, housing, and providing security for asylum seekers. Her agency is the main resettlement agency managing the situation in Western New York.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Marie A. Cannon was asked multiple times if any social service costs have been incurred by the county. Each time, Cannon stated that the 500-plus asylum seekers do not qualify.

Health care and vaccination costs for asylees including students have been paid for using state and federal grants according to the Erie County health commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein.

Where money is being spent is on incarceration and education.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia asserted that the county is footing the bill for housing two migrants in Erie County jail, both of whom are facing criminal charges. That expense so far is just over $50,000.

"$50,000 and the meter still runs: that's a concern to me. That's a direct cost to Erie County taxpayers," Legislator Frank Todaro said.

As for education? 2 On Your Side reported Monday that 76 asylum seekers enrolled in the Maryvale school district this fall have cost the district over $400,000, according to Superintendent Joseph D’Angelo.

Those costs have resulted from hiring additional English as a New Language teachers, bolstering transportation, and adding additional teacher aids, D'Angelo said during a Monday school board meeting.

"The biggest takeaway from today is there are no county dollars being spent on the asylum seekers for the exception of the incarcerated individuals, the two individuals which, by law, they have to pick it up," Majority Leader Tim Meyers said.

Legislators Todaro, Mills, and Malczewski noted that the Cheektowaga Police Chief was an unfortunate omission from the hearing as they feel public safety remains a concern and the majority of asylum seekers are living in Cheektowaga hotels.

The Republican caucus neglected to invite the chief, however.

"I think some of it has been worked out, but some of the serious problems are still there, you know, like public safety. I still don't believe we have total public safety on bringing more migrants to our area," Minority Leader John Mills said.

The absence of a DocGo representative rubbed both Democrats and Republicans the wrong way. DocGo is the company hired by New York City to manage the asylum seeker situation and they were invited to attend.

The takeaway at the end of the meeting was that legislators want to hold an additional meeting to further discuss topics like education.