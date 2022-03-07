Chautauqua County residents urged to respond to broadband survey

The survey will help New York study the reliability and affordability of high-speed broadband infrastructure through the state.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Residents of Chautauqua County are being encouraged to provide input to help New York State understand their needs in regards to broadband connectivity.

The Broadband Assessment Survey is being used by the state to study the reliability and affordability of high-speed broadband infrastructure throughout New York.

The survey takes 5 to 7 minutes to complete and will help the NYS Department of Public Service accurately report where broadband infrastructure exists and where it does not.

“We hope to have a really large response rate so that we can demonstrate to New York State that we are in need of additional broadband infrastructure to serve our population more equitably, and this will supplement our ARPA allocation,” said PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County executive. “What became abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic is that there are plenty of gaps in our broadband coverage across the county, and this infrastructure is key to not only our businesses and schools, but the population at large.”

Chautauqua County recently approved American Rescue Plan funding to build out broadband infrastructure county-wide, specifically in unserved or underserved areas. The survey will help county officials prioritize where that money should be spent.

You can find a link to the survey here. You can also call 1-855-NYBBMAP (1-855-692-2627) to receive a paper copy in the mail. It must be completed by March 18.