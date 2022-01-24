New internet provider coming to Buffalo area

Rochester-based Go-Net-Speed is announced it's investing $50 million to expand high-speed internet service in Depew and Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. —

A new internet provider is coming to the Village of Depew and Cheektowaga.

Rochester-based Go-Net-Speed announced it's investing $50 million to expand high-speed internet service starting in the spring.

The company will offer residential subscribers speeds of either 150 or 500 megabytes per second.

Earlier this month, another Rochester-based provider Greenlight Networks also announced expansion into Cheektowaga.

Greenlight is partnering with South Line Fire District No. 10 in Cheektowaga to host its network equipment in exchange for complimentary high-speed fiber broadband service at Station #1 on French Road and its training facility on Boxwood.