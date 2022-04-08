Chautauqua County holding free drive-in rabies clinic in May

Pre-registrations are required.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is holding a free drive-in rabies vaccination clinic next month.

The vaccine clinic will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Fredonia. There are a limited number of spots available at the clinic, so anyone hoping to have their pet vaccinated at the event must pre-register. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge for all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets, three months of age and older. New York State public health law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies.

The vaccine clinic is being held at the Town of Pomfret Highway Barns located at 9636 Chautauqua Road in Fredonia. Those attending the event are told to enter from Chautauqua Road and follow the traffic pattern.

Upon arrival, owners are being told to remain in their vehicles along with their pets. Animal handlers will be on hand to transport animals from the vehicle to the veterinarian for vaccination.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services notes that all dogs must be on a leash (small dogs may be in a carrier), and all cats must be in a carrier. Also, be sure to bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal that will be receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination.

Raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common rabies carriers. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through saliva, and it can enter the body from a bite, scratch, scrape, or open cut.

Rabies infects the central nervous system and can cause brain swelling and even death within days of the onset of symptoms.

Click here to pre-register for the event.