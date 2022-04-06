Chautauqua County holding drive-in rabies clinic in April

Anyone hoping to have their pet vaccinated at the free clinic must first pre-register for the event.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is holding a free drive-in rabies vaccination clinic later this month.

The vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Dunkirk City Streets Department, located at 19 W. Lucas Avenue in Dunkirk.

According to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, there are a limited number of spots available at the clinic, so anyone hoping to have their pet vaccinated at the event must pre-register. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge for all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets, three months of age and older. New York State public health law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies.

Those attending the vaccine clinic are told to enter the Dunkirk City Streets Department parking lot from West Lucas Avenue and follow the traffic pattern. Owners are asked to remain in their vehicles with their pets. Animal handlers will transport animals from the vehicle to the veterinarian for vaccination.

All dogs must be on a leash (small dogs may be in a carrier). All cats must be in a carrier. Also, be sure to bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal that will be receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination.

Raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common rabies carriers. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through saliva, and it can enter the body from a bite, scratch, scrape, or open cut.

Rabies infects the central nervous system and can cause brain swelling and even death within days of the onset of symptoms.

Click here to pre-register for the event.