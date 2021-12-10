Health department: Rabid bat identified in Town of Lockport

The Niagara County health department is reminding residents to ensure all your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A rabid bat was found Friday in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

Raccoons, skunks, and foxes and common carriers of the disease. It can be spread by direct contact even before symptoms appear.

The Niagara County health department is reminding residents to ensure all your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine.

The health department asks all residents to report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at (716) 439-7444. More information on rabies can be found on the health's departments website.