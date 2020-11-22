Chautauqua County: All rapid test appointments are filled this week

Additional rapid testing clinics are being planned for the week of November 30. There are still several ways to get tested if you need to be.

Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler announced Sunday that there are no more rapid testing appointments available for this Tuesday, November 24.

Schuyler says that additional rapid testing clinics are being planned for the week of November 30 and that more information will be released soon.

Need a test?

If you're in Chautauqua County and still need to be tested for COVID-19, there are many ways to get a coronavirus diagnostic test.

There are four testing sites that offer testing if you have a lab order from your doctor. Three WellNow locations in the county, as well as one CVS offer testing without a lab order from a physician. For more information on these testing locations, click here.

Testing is also available without a lab order through New York State. The closest testing locations to Chautauqua County are in Erie and Niagara Counties. For more information on testing through New York State, click here.