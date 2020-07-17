Charges against Buffalo protester Myles Carter dropped

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charges against a WNY man arrested during a protest last month outside of E-District Buffalo Police headquarters, have been dropped.
Myles L. Carter, 30, was facing charges of Obstructing Governmental Administration and Disorderly Conduct for the June 1 incident.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement that his office dismissed the charges because they were "facially insufficient and unsupported by information provided by law enforcement."
Carter told 2 On Your Side shortly after his arrest that the charges weren't justified.
Flynn says the New York State Police can re-file charges "properly", and if they do, his office will review the matter again.