x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

Charges against Buffalo protester Myles Carter dropped

Charges against a Buffalo man arrested during a protest last month outside of E-District Buffalo Police headquarters, have been dropped.
Credit: WGRZ
Myles Carter believes his arrest while doing a live interview outside the E-District Police headquarters was not justified.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charges against a WNY man arrested during a protest last month outside of E-District Buffalo Police headquarters, have been dropped. 

Myles L. Carter, 30, was facing charges of Obstructing Governmental Administration and Disorderly Conduct for the June 1 incident. 

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement that his office dismissed the charges because they were "facially insufficient and unsupported by information provided by law enforcement."

Carter told 2 On Your Side shortly after his arrest that the charges weren't justified.

Flynn says the New York State Police can re-file charges "properly", and if they do, his office will review the matter again. 

RELATED: 'My back was to the police': Buffalo-area man describes his arrest during TV interview