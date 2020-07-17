Charges against Buffalo protester Myles Carter dropped

Charges against a Buffalo man arrested during a protest last month outside of E-District Buffalo Police headquarters, have been dropped.

Myles L. Carter, 30, was facing charges of Obstructing Governmental Administration and Disorderly Conduct for the June 1 incident.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement that his office dismissed the charges because they were "facially insufficient and unsupported by information provided by law enforcement."

Carter told 2 On Your Side shortly after his arrest that the charges weren't justified.