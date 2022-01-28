Missing: North Tonawanda Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

According to officials, Cassandra Baughman was last seen on January 26 in North Tonawanda.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Cassandra Baughman was last seen by family on Wednesday, January 26 around 5:00 p.m. in North Tonawanda. A Facebook post shared by the NTPD says Baughman is reported to have been heading to Buffalo's East Side area.

Baughman may be wearing a black North Face jacket with jeans and tan boots and recently died her hair pink.

