Missing: North Tonawanda Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

According to officials, Cassandra Baughman was last seen on January 26 in North Tonawanda.
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. 

According to police, Cassandra Baughman was last seen by family on Wednesday, January 26 around 5:00 p.m. in North Tonawanda. A Facebook post shared by the NTPD says Baughman is reported to have been heading to Buffalo's East Side area. 

Baughman may be wearing a black North Face jacket with jeans and tan boots and recently died her hair pink.

If anyone knows of Cassandra Baughman's whereabouts or locates her, you're asked to call the North Tonawanda police department at (716) 692-4111.

