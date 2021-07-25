Special Spaces conducts bedroom makeover for Cheektowaga girl living with cancer

Saturday's big reveal was for Kirsten Sacco, 8, of Cheektowaga, who has been living with brain cancer since 2015.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The local chapter of a national nonprofit celebrated a big milestone Saturday of creating a special space for children with serious illnesses.

Over the weekend, Special Spaces Buffalo completed its 100th bedroom makeover. With the help of donations and volunteers, Special Spaces Buffalo creates dream bedrooms for kids living with cancer, as a way to give comfort and hope to the whole family.

Saturday's big reveal was for Kirsten Sacco, 8, of Cheektowaga, who has been living with brain cancer since 2015. Kirsten was gifted a bedroom makeover with her favorite character Peppa Pig.