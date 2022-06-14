Canisius College basketball player allegedly caught with loaded, illegal handguns

Sarion McGee, 23, of Milwaukee, is being held without bail until his next court appearance on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A player with the Canisius College basketball team is facing numerous felony charges related to alleged possession of illegal guns and high capacity magazines.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says campus public safety officers were conducting a routine check of parking tags of vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center on Main Street Sunday afternoon. In a vehicle belonging to 23-year-old Sarion McGee, they allegedly spotted a magazine from a handgun in the front passenger seat.

In addition, when confronted, the 23-year-old Milwaukee native allegedly had two loaded, illegal handguns and high-capacity magazines inside a fanny pack he was wearing. While searching McGee's vehicle, officers allegedly found a shotgun and additional high-capacity magazines.

McGee is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, 10 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and is being held without bail until his next court appearance on Friday.