Police: Man with loaded handgun arrested at March For Our Lives event

Law enforcement officials observed a 19-year-old man carrying a firearm during Saturday's event, which included a walk past the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man carrying a loaded handgun was arrested at the March For Our Lives event on Saturday morning in Buffalo.

Law enforcement officials observed a man, 19-year-old Amauri Smith of Buffalo, carrying a firearm during Saturday's event, which included a walk past the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded during a May 14 mass shooting.

After observing the gun, a city spokesperson said Buffalo Police officers then stopped Smith. They said a loaded handgun was recovered.