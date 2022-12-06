x
Crime

Police: Man with loaded handgun arrested at March For Our Lives event

Law enforcement officials observed a 19-year-old man carrying a firearm during Saturday's event, which included a walk past the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market.
Credit: Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP
Protesters pause for a moment of silence as the names of each victim of the Tops massacre is read in front of the grocery store on Jefferson Avenue during a March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man carrying a loaded handgun was arrested at the March For Our Lives event on Saturday morning in Buffalo.

Law enforcement officials observed a man, 19-year-old Amauri Smith of Buffalo, carrying a firearm during Saturday's event, which included a walk past the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded during a May 14 mass shooting.

RELATED: Local, state leaders react to outline of Senate gun violence agreement

After observing the gun, a city spokesperson said Buffalo Police officers then stopped Smith. They said a loaded handgun was recovered.

Smith faces a second-degree charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

    

