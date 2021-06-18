Canada extends border closure; Higgins, separated families left disappointed

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins did not mince words about Canada's decision to keep the border closed through at least July 21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and those impacted by the border separation expressed disappointment Friday over Canada's decision to keep the border closed until at least mid-July.

Marcella Picone has been separated from her fiancé for 15 months and started the organization Families are Essential, a group that holds regular rallies to call for family reunification and border reopening.

"It's (a) disappointment because nobody is listening, nobody realizes that every 30 days, it's another blow," Picone said.

"They did not get the border open, and when I mean they, Higgins, Schumer, Jacobs, anybody that has been vocal about talking about the importance of getting the border open, they didn't get it done. They failed us."

U.S. Rep. Higgins told 2 On Your Side he wrote to the White House on Friday, asking for the Biden Administration to open the border unilaterally and allow for family reunification.

"The decision made today by the Canadian government is bull," Higgins said.

"I've been in contact with the White House yesterday, and I wrote to the President this morning, saying let's open the border unilaterally. Let's allow the category of essential travel to be expanded to include reuniting loved ones," he continued.

Canada's public safety minister, Bill Blair, announced Friday that the restrictions on non-essential travel across the border will stay in place until at least July 21.

He also said the government will have details Monday on plans to let fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents get in.

“This indefinite closure is a complete failure of leadership by the President and Prime Minister on this issue," U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs said. "This decision completely ignores both leaders’ calls to follow the science. The fact of the matter is vaccines are rolling out rapidly, and positivity rates are dropping significantly.

"There could be a plan implemented on June 22nd that would allow families to reunite, homeowners to visit their property, and our nations’ tourism industries to survive this season without jeopardizing our safe and steady recovery from COVID-19."

New York's senior senator and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had this to say about the latest extension: “Instead of endless delays and confusion, we need a concrete plan, based on science and facts, to reopen the northern border for vaccinated individuals. I’ll continue to work with stakeholders on both sides of the border and won’t rest until the northern border is safely and effectively opened for vaccinated New Yorkers.”