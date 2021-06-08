Byron Brown’s non-campaign campaign for mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown seems determined to act as though there’s no primary election next week.
No opponents, no contest, no question that he will cruise to an unprecedented fifth term.
He’s barely bothering to raise money, nor is he spending much. There were no television or radio ad buys through the end of May, though some are coming soon, according to the mayor’s campaign finance filings. There have been few mailers and a paucity of lawn signs. Brown barely mentions the June 22 Democratic primary in public, unless compelled by reporters. He has flat-out refused to debate India Walton, his principal challenger.