Bus driver shortage frustrates parents

It's a national problem with a local impact hitting school districts in WNY. A shortage of school bus drivers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In some school districts, there are more buses than there are drivers.

Sylvia Cummings son attends South Buffalo Charter School. She told 2 On Your Side, "recently, it's been like every other week or every week that they will call me about 1 o'clock in the afternoon and say Ms. Cummings can you have someone pick up your son we have no bus in the afternoon."

Cummings is a single parent and does not own a vehicle. She is forced to leave her job early and catch a metro bus to pick up her son.

At times her son has been forced to stay at school for a few hours until he could be picked up.

Other parents tell 2 On Your Side, their kids have arrived home as late as six or seven in the evening.

There are many job postings for bus drivers.

The Buffalo Public School District is holding open interviews for bus aides on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Adult Education Center, 160 Edward Street, Buffalo.