Buffalo school parents call for district to require a bus aide on every bus

Parents and community leaders are concerned about the safety of children as they travel to and from school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A gathering of Buffalo School parents and community leaders got together Thursday to call for the district to require a Bus Aide on every school bus.

The group says the board is responsible for a student's safety from the moment they get on the bus to the moment they step off.

Right now, they say, some buses have 40, 50 or even 60 students on board with the bus driver as the only adult supervisor.

They add that in some cases kindergarten students take the bus with eighth graders.

The group has written a letter to the board and is asking the Erie County DA to investigate any kind of neglect on the board's behalf.

Recent cellphone video of fights on buses is ramping up the urgency.

An idea that was pitched earlier this year was handing out gas cards for parents to help pay for dropping off students to decrease the number of kids on each bus.

That idea was turned down by the board. The parent council is looking for immediate support.