Buffalo's Best Batman, local labor unions host donation drive in West Seneca

The drive goes until noon on Saturday at the Erie 1 BOCES Education Campus, located at 355 Harlem Road in West Seneca.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Buffalo's Best Batman, also known as attorney William Lorenz, Jr., is teaming up with several labor unions this weekend to collect supplies to help those in need.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Lorenz has assisted with a variety of supply giveaways run by local organizations, and he noticed the risk of a food shortage.

“Almost all of the food pantries I volunteered at ended early, due to running out of supplies to give out,” said Lorenz. “Food drives like this one are vital to keeping these organizations running.”

Lorenz and union volunteers from the Erie 1 Professional Education Association (EPEA), in conjunction with AFSCME 2341-Erie 1 BOCES Ten Month Employees, AFSCME Local 2567, the Erie Management Association, and the Erie 1 Administrators Association will be collecting donations Saturday morning.

The EPEA is asking for donations of canned fruit, vegetables, non-perishable proteins, diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products.