Students help build home for a family along with Habitat for Humanity

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family now has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity and the students who helped build it.
The 1,500-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two baths.
Students volunteered 5,600 hours on-site with the Youthbuild Buffalo program, earning 45 workforce credentials during their time there.
"It's been a great experience...," said student, Shaolin Shinault.
Students got hands-on training including carpentry, electrical, drywall and siding.
A family identified by Habitat for Humanity will move into the house, paying a low-interest monthly mortgage.