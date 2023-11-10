x
Buffalo

Students help build home for a family along with Habitat for Humanity

Students volunteered 5,600 hours on-site with the Youthbuild Buffalo program, earning 45 workforce credentials during their time there.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family now has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity and the students who helped build it.

The 1,500-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two baths. 

Students volunteered 5,600 hours on-site with the Youthbuild Buffalo program, earning 45 workforce credentials during their time there. 

"It's been a great experience...," said student, Shaolin Shinault.

Students got hands-on training including carpentry, electrical, drywall and siding. 

 A family identified by Habitat for Humanity will move into the house, paying a low-interest monthly mortgage.

