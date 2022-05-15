Man who drove people to Jefferson Ave Tops killed in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Deacon Heyward "Tenny" Patterson was a man of the community. He was known for his service in the Church and for helping others.

Leonard Lane spoke with Emma Henderson of our sister station WKYC about Patterson. Lane said Patterson would often drive other people to the grocery store who couldn't walk there.

"A lot of them don't have cars, no buses. He's just taking them home back and forth. He had a family, has a beautiful son, and they snatched him from them," Lane said. "He loved his children, any man can see. And he loved God, that's all that he wanted to do, help people."