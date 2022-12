As of Tuesday evening, Carl Anderson Jr. says his restaurant is finally boarded up.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of Louie's Texas Red Hots on Bailey Avenue tells 2 On Your Side his heart was broken while watching the security footage of his restaurant being looted on Christmas Day.

As of Tuesday evening, Carl Anderson Jr. says his restaurant is finally boarded up.