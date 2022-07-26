x
Buffalo

City of Buffalo holding free lifeguard training sessions in August

The city is looking to certify an additional 50 lifeguards to help open more pools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This summer, none of the city of Buffalo's outdoor pools opened because of a lack of lifeguards. To work towards opening more pools, the city is hosting a free lifeguard certification program next month.

Teens and young adults between the ages of 16 and 21 are eligible to sign up for the training and certification classes. Interested participants must also know how to swim before applying.

Preference will also be given to applicants who reside in the city and attend a Buffalo Public School.

Interested applicants can apply on the Buffalo PAL website.

In order to become a lifeguard a total of 32 hours of instruction must be completed. Those who complete the program may qualify for paid training.

The training classes will take place Aug. 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Cazenovia Pool on 626 Abbott Road. 

Hired lifeguards will make $20 an hour, according to a flyer from the city of Buffalo.

