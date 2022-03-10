BPS holds final meeting to discuss the parent transportation program

School leaders answered questions about the program, which allows parents to opt out of bus transportation and get reimbursed for driving their kids to school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools leaders hosted a virtual meeting with parents Monday.

It was the third and final informational meeting to discuss the BPS parent transportation pilot program.

School leaders answered questions about the program, which allows parents to opt out of bus transportation and get reimbursed for driving their kids to school.

"If I have more than one child attending the same school is the reimbursement for each child or per household? The reimbursement is per family vehicle the mile drift miles driven. So if you have one child, if you have two children, if you have four children going to the same school, the reimbursement will be for the vehicle."

The pilot would cost an estimated $810,000 plus $46,332 for processing by 22nd Century Technologies according to the recommendation provided to the board. The recommendation used an average of six miles per day for both drop-off and pickup and if implemented by November 14, would cover 144 days of instruction through June 30, 2023.

Parents would get 62-and-a-half cents per mile for each day their child attends school.

You have to apply by next Friday. Click here to apply.