BPD assesses policies for football games after fights at All High Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are still focusing efforts on Friday night's melee at All High Stadium.

It incident wasn't on the field but it happened among spectators during and after a football game between Bennett and McKinley High Schools.

2 On Your Side learned more about what police said Saturday and what else may happen as a result.

A frustrated Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters on Saturday, "You want the students to enjoy a football game but then this happens. It's ridiculous."

The Buffalo top cop's perspective after Friday night's mass disturbance which prompted a large police response at All High Stadium. Police and school officials stepped in to end the game at halftime with a big Bennett blowout as two female teens started fighting in the stands. Then Gramaglia said the situation escalated.

"The fights increased. There were a lot of problems with school security. We had our school resource officers. We had police officers that were detailed there inside and outside. And it got to the point where it needed to be stopped."

And then as they cleared the stadium, officers had to use a taser and pepper spray as they ran into more problems outside. Gramaglia said, "During the egress, a lot more fights started outside. They started coming after our police officers from the stands. They were throwing things outside the stadium at our police officers who were outside on Mercer Street. It got very chaotic. We had as was reported to me - four of our five police districts had to send officers up to the area to disperse people."

As it turned out there were four arrests - three teens and an adult - with a fifth arrest pending.

So in the light of day at All High Stadium as South Park and Pioneer High School squared off for just football, a school district assessment Saturday afternoon just as school security carefully screened for weapons at the entrance.

Buffalo Public Schools Athletic Director Michael House told 2 On Your Side they would 'implement some zero tolerance policies so that all of our spectators know that we're not gonna tolerate any unacceptable behavior."

And House added perhaps a new parental policy at these high school games. "One of the things that we may do is require all spectators to be accompanied by a parent. Anyone under the age of 18 would have to have a parent with them."

Police Commissioner Gramaglia says he is consulting with Buffalo School Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams for maybe more changes like Friday night games changed to Saturday afternoon games according to a published report.

Some high schools like Niagara Falls and Kenmore use portable Evolve weapons screeners to enter their football stadiums. But again this was really fistfights Friday night at All High Stadium.