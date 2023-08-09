Arrests made, high school football game stopped following fight at All High Stadium

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated," said Jeffrey Hammond, the director of public relations and information for Buffalo Public Schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Arrests were made after Buffalo Police responded to a fight that occurred during a McKinley-Bennett high school football game Friday night at All High Stadium.

The disturbance began around 8:30 p.m., when officers were called to the Main Street stadium for a fight, which started among fans who attended the game, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

"Police, with the assistance of the Buffalo school district, called the game before it ended to ensure public safety. Buffalo police say the incident remains under investigation," the spokesperson told 2 On Your Side.

Jeffrey Hammond, the director of public relations and information for Buffalo Public Schools, issued a statement about the incident late Friday night.

“The Buffalo Public School District is aware of an altercation that took place among spectators at the high school football game between McKinley and Bennett, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated," Hammond said.

"For the safety of the players and other spectators, the game was stopped. The District is working with the Buffalo Police Department to investigate this incident. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."

Police cleared the stadium, leaving spectators to walk along the streets outside the venue. There was no immediate word about whether the game would be rescheduled at a later date.

**