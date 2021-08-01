Buffalo Zoo to require masks at indoor buildings, exhibits

According to the Buffalo Zoo, the mask policy will be in place for all indoor buildings and exhibits starting Monday, August 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Sunday that its mask policy is going back into effect this week.

According to the Buffalo Zoo, the mask policy will be in place for all indoor buildings and exhibits starting Monday, August 2. Regardless of vaccination status, all guests 3 years old and up must wear a mask in specified areas.

The Buffalo Zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post, which read in part, "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in keeping our community safe. We look forward to welcoming you to the zoo."

This announcement comes one day after the City of Buffalo said anyone who plans on entering Buffalo City Hall will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Erie County has also put similar mandates into effect for county buildings.