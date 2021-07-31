Masks required at Buffalo City Hall starting August 2

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, masks must be worn by both employees and members of the public regardless of their vaccination status.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting August 2, anyone who plans on entering Buffalo City Hall will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, masks must be worn by both employees and members of the public regardless of their vaccination status.

The new masking rules are being put in place to comply with the most recent recommendations from the CDC.