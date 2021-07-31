Masks required at Buffalo City Hall starting August 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting August 2, anyone who plans on entering Buffalo City Hall will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, masks must be worn by both employees and members of the public regardless of their vaccination status.
The new masking rules are being put in place to comply with the most recent recommendations from the CDC.
Earlier this week Erie County announced that as of Saturday, July 31, anyone entering an Erie County building or facility must wear a face mask. The mandate applies to all employees, vendors, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.