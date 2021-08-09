Buffalo splash pads will be open an extra hour Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's 10 open splash pads will be open an extra hour on Monday to help families cool down from the heat, Mayor Byron Brown announced.
A heat advisor has been issued for parts of WNY as high temperatures will be reaching 90 degrees this afternoon.
“When the heat index pushes into the 90s, we are pleased to keep the splash pads open an extra hour and encourage residents to take advantage of this way to beat the heat,” Brown said. “I also remind residents to be cautious about over-exertion during this week’s high heat and excessive humidity. Please check on your older family members, neighbors and friends to make sure they are staying cool and hydrated.”
The weather conditions will be evaluated daily to determine if the splash pads will remain open until 8 p.m.
The city's splash pads are:
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park - foot of Porter Avenue
- Allison Park - Reese Street, adjacent to Asarese Matters Center
- Masten Park - Best Street, adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
- MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best Street and Fillmore Avenue
- Lanigan Park - South Park Avenue, west of Louisiana Street
- Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy Street
- Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino
- Houghton Park - foot of Spahn Street
- Schiller Park - Sprenger Street side of park
- Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Avenue
Kensington Park splash pad remains closed while the pool is under construction.