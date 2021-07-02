Buffalo restaurant faces backlash after controversial Cuomo social media post

The Niagara Street restaurant took down the post sometime Saturday night. 2 On Your Side called for comment but was told the manager and owner were not available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo restaurant is facing online backlash after posting a controversial image of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on its Instagram page.

The restaurant in question, Roost on Niagara Street, took down the post sometime Saturday night.

2 On Your Side has chosen not to display the image, which depicted Tony the Tiger and Governor Cuomo in a questionable position.

Several people on social media have called the post homophobic and demanded people boycott the restaurant.

When 2 On Your Side attempted to reach the restaurant for comment Saturday night, we were told the manager and owner were not available and to call back Sunday.