Buffalo restaurant faces backlash after controversial Cuomo social media post

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo restaurant is facing online backlash after posting a controversial image of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on its Instagram page.
The restaurant in question, Roost on Niagara Street, took down the post sometime Saturday night.
2 On Your Side has chosen not to display the image, which depicted Tony the Tiger and Governor Cuomo in a questionable position.
Several people on social media have called the post homophobic and demanded people boycott the restaurant.
When 2 On Your Side attempted to reach the restaurant for comment Saturday night, we were told the manager and owner were not available and to call back Sunday.
The following tweets have cropped to exclude the image but can be viewed publically on Twitter.