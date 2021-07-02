New York State updates COVID death toll in nursing homes

The state reports 840 nursing home residents in Erie County have died of COVID-19. Of those, 621 died in a nursing home and 219 at a hospital or other facility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A clearer picture of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes emerged this week when the New York State Department of Health released new numbers that included how many residents died "out of facility."

New York State reports 840 nursing home residents in Erie County have died of COVID-19. Of those, 621 were confirmed at nursing homes and 219 were considered out-of-facility deaths. Nine were presumed COVID deaths.

Within Erie County, Harris Hill Nursing Home has 138 overall deaths, with 117 confirmed deaths, 19 deaths "out of facility," plus two presumed deaths, according to the data.

"Out of facility" includes nursing home residents who contracted the virus but then died at a hospital or other location.

Father Baker Manor also topped 100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county, with 109 total during the pandemic.

The death toll for other Western New York counties include: (these numbers count presumed deaths)

Niagara County, 148

Genesee County, 75

Orleans County, 59

Allegany County, 56

Chautauqua County, 52

Wyoming County, 29

Cattaraugus County, 6

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep Tom Reed and others called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, NYSDOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa to be subpoenaed regarding the Attorney General’s report.

A judge on Tuesday ordered the Cuomo administration to release details on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes after the state was sued by the Empire Center, a think tank that sought the data under the state's Freedom of Information Law.

Empire Center, which was the first to report on the data, released a statement Saturday, saying more transparency is necessary.

"The details released Saturday represent a tiny fraction of what the Empire Center requested. The department has now posted facility-level totals for a single day, Feb. 4, whereas the center requested facility-level numbers for each day of the pandemic," the statement read, in part.