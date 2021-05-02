Buffalo recognizes Polonia Day, raises Polish flag at City Hall

At 10 p.m. Sunday, Niagara Falls will be lit up in red and white in honor of Polonia.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo recognized Polonia Day on Sunday morning by raising a Polish flag in Niagara Square.

The president of the General Pulaski Association says this is considered history. Per capita, there are more people of Polish ancestry in Western New York than in any other area outside of Poland.

New York has the largest population of Polish ancestry than in any other state, and at 10 p.m. Sunday, Niagara Falls will be lit up in red and white in honor of Polonia.

"There is no better place to make history celebrating this holiday than in the heart of the Western New York region in Buffalo's Niagara Square, in front of the City Hall of Buffalo," the General Pulaski Association said.