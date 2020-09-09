Buffalo Public Schools offer possible solution to fix tech issues

The district had many technical issues reported to it on Tuesday, which was the first day of school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After technical issues popped up during the first day of remote learning for students with the Buffalo Public School District, the district is recommending some changes moving forward.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the district said that each day students should start by completely powering down their student computers. After that, they say you should power it back on and log-in to begin the school day.

To shut the computer off, hold down the power button for about 15 seconds.